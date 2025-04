An IAF fighter plane on Tuesday evening dropped a heavy bomb in an open area near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, adjacent to the Gaza border.

The bomb, which was dropped due to a technical failure, did not cause injuries.

The IDF confirmed: "A short time ago, ammunition which was dropped from a fighter plane during an attack in the Gaza Strip fell in an open area in the area of Nir Yitzhak, as a result of a technical failure. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation."