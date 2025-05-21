חסימת המשאיות בכרם שלום צו 9

Dozens of activists blocked access to the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Wednesday morning, demanding an immediate halt to humanitarian aid shipments into Gaza.

The demonstrators, affiliated with the “Tzav 9” and “Miluimnikim – Generation of Victory” movements, said the protest was in response to the passage of 93 aid trucks into Gaza the previous day.

Reut Ben Chaim, head of Tzav 9, stated at the scene: “Sending aid trucks to Hamas is an unimaginable injustice. We cannot remain silent while this harm to our hostages continues. The people of Israel will come and stop this atrocity and the strengthening of a terror group, while 58 hostages are still being held in Gaza.”

Reserve IDF officer Capt. (res.) Ashriel Machlev of the “Miluimnikim” movement added, “As our comrades fall in battle in Gaza, the State of Israel sends aid to Hamas on a silver platter. This isn’t humanitarian — it’s national suicide and it’s humanitarian ammunition. Every truck entering the Strip prolongs the war. It's time to say: No aid until the hostages are home. We will be here every week — hundreds of reservists ready to physically block this madness.”