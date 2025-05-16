Trump warns Iran: Move fast or something bad will happen

US President Donald Trump revealed Friday afternoon that the United States has submitted a proposal to Iran for a new nuclear agreement in ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

In his statement, made at the conclusion of Trump's turbulent visit to the Middle East, Trump stressed that the Iranians “know they need to act fast or something bad will happen.”

Speaking aboard Air Force One after departing Abu Dhabi for the US, Trump also addressed his historic decision to lift sanctions on Syria and recognize the regime of President Ahmed al-Sharaa. He admitted that he had not consulted with Israel beforehand.

“I didn’t ask them about it. I thought it was the right thing to do. I’ve received a lot of credit for it. Look, we want to see Syria succeed,” he said.

Trump also commented on the war in Gaza, saying, “I think a lot of good things are going to happen in the next month,” he said. “We're looking at Gaza — and we gotta get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving. There's a lot of bad things going on.”

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Trump toured the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue, part of the Abrahamic Family House complex which also includes a mosque and a church, and expressed his admiration: “Amazing.”

He also mentioned that he expects to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin “as soon as we can set it up. We're going to get it done. We got to get it done.”

It is worth noting that the UAE's Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed, outlined his country’s priorities regarding the war in Gaza in an interview Thursday with Fox News.

“First, the hostages must be released. We need calm in Gaza and a new governing authority that is not Hamas,” bin Zayed emphasized.