Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi once again stated on Friday that Iran has not received a proposal from the United States on a potential nuclear deal.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump revealed that the United States has submitted a proposal to Iran for a new nuclear agreement and stressed that the Iranians “know they need to act fast or something bad will happen.”

“Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

“In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory,” he added, before then clarifying, “Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister made similar remarks on Thursday, as he denied a report in Axios, which alleged that the US administration had presented Tehran with a written proposal for a nuclear deal during the fourth round of indirect negotiations.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the 36th Tehran International Book Fair in Tehran and quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Araghchi directly addressed the claims, stating, "We have so far received no written proposal or text (from the other side). However, it is possible that the Omani side would later convey something to us."

Last week, Trump said that Iran has a choice when it comes to its nuclear program: Blow up its nuclear facilities peacefully or blow them up viciously.

Iran is currently enriching uranium to 60% purity, far exceeding the 3.67% limit stipulated in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but still short of the 90% threshold needed for weapons-grade material.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)