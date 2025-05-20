השהה נגן

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his plans for a “Golden Dome” missile shield system to protect his country against foreign attacks.

“In the campaign, I promised the American people I would build a cutting-edge missile defense shield,” Trump said at the White House. “Today, I am pleased to announce we have officially selected architecture for this state-of-the-art system.”

The President added that the system will take two and a half to three years to be completed and should be operational by the end of his second term. He also stated that the overall cost of the defense system would be approximately $175 billion.

Trump pointed out that all aspects of the Golden Dome will be made in the United States and named US Space Force General Michael Guetlein as the lead program manager of the project.

“This design for the Golden Dome will integrate with our existing defense capabilities, and should be fully operational before the end of my term,” Trump said. “Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from the other side of the world, and even if they’re launched from space.”

The Golden Dome was inspired by Israel's Iron Dome defense shield that protects it from missiles and rockets, though Trump boasted in Tuesday’s remarks, "Our technology is more advanced than Israel’s."