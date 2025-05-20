A handwritten note, which included hostage Matan Zangauker’s full name in Hebrew and English, his ID number, and text in Arabic, was found by IDF soldiers in Gaza.

The note was discovered in an extensive underground Hamas compound in the Gaza Strip. The note was delivered to his mother, Einav Zangauker, who identified her son’s handwriting.

Haaretz reported that the note was found by the soldiers in a large underground compound where hostages who were killed had been held, alongside senior Hamas officials.

Einav stated, "For almost 600 days, I have been warning that military pressure leads to the death of hostages. Matan survived by a miracle; he could have been murdered or killed due to the military pressure. We cannot keep pressing our luck."

"The Israeli government must put forward a comprehensive agreement to end the war and return all the hostages, both men and women. The war has taken the lives of too many hostages, as well as heroic soldiers, both men and women."