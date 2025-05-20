Adam Boehler, United States Special Envoy for Hostage Response, said on Monday that a hostage release deal is closer than it has ever been, and said that is partially because of Israel’s renewed ground offensive against Hamas.

“I do think we're closer than we ever were, and part of that is because of movement that the IDF and Israel did on the ground. It strengthens our hand,” Boehler told journalist Amichai Stein and Zvika Klein at the JPost Conference in New York.

Boehler was asked whether the US supports the Israeli ground operation in Gaza, as opposed to France, the UK and Canada who called on Israel to end its operation in Gaza or face sanctions.

“The United States has always been a fervent supporter of Israel. We always think about how you balance various aspects. But if I were a European country, I'd be particularly sensitive to how I criticize Israel,” he replied, then added, “Sorry. This has to be said sometimes.”