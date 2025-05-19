Quantum mechanics has revealed a remarkable truth about the universe: at the deepest, most fundamental level- the world of subatomic particles- everything is truly indeterminate. Experiments have shown that, in this realm, outcomes are not fixed in advance. Instead, things remain undecided until the very moment they are observed, and no particular outcome is more likely than another. In other words, at the very core of reality, anything can happen.

This idea is incredibly powerful. On the surface, it often feels like we are stuck in predictable patterns and can foresee what the future will bring. But the truth, as quantum mechanics teaches us, is that until something actually happens, the possibilities remain open. Even though classical physics gives us solid rules for predicting events, quantum physics tells us that, at the most basic level, nothing is truly determined until, it occurs. This echoes the words of King David in Psalms: “For every single breath I praise You, God.” Every moment is a new opportunity; the next moment is never guaranteed. When it comes, it is a true gift from God. Every moment is always filled with so many future possibilities.

This scientific insight offers a profound source of hope and encouragement. For Jews, it serves as a reminder that we must never fall into despair because prayer and a connection with the Almighty allow us to reach deep into the core of reality and influence the future for the better. Quantum mechanics, in this sense, is a modern scientific confirmation of timeless principles taught in our Holy Torah.

One example of this concept can be found in Jewish law: “All Ritual Impurities Are Judged by the time they are discovered” (Each rule, of course, has its specific applications.)

The Mishnah (Taharot 3:5) teaches: “All impurities are determined as of the time of their discovery. If, when discovered, they are impure, they are impure. If, (when observed), they are pure, they are pure. If (found) covered, (they are Halakhically considered) covered; if uncovered, they are considered uncovered. A needle found to be rusty or broken is considered pure (as if IT WAS ALWAYS IN THIS STATE!).”

Maimonides (Shaar Avot Hatumah 15:6) explains: “The status of all questions of ritual impurity depends on the situation at the time the matter is discovered. We do not say: ‘Maybe it touched something impure earlier.’ Instead, we judge it by its present state.”

Here is the explanation of the above ruling. A needle that is whole and functional is susceptible to impurity. If you find that needle rusty or broken, Jewish law does not speculate about its past condition. Even though it likely was whole before, we determine its status based on how we find it now.

We don’t assume it was impure in the past; we judge only by the present reality. In the language of quantum physics, it’s as if the needle’s state was undecided until the moment you looked at it, similar to Schrödinger’s famous cat, which is both alive and dead until observed.

In quantum physics, particles don’t have definite properties until they are measured. For example, an electron doesn’t have an exact position and speed simultaneously. Instead, it exists in a fuzzy, probabilistic state, undetermined until observed. This is not because our tools are imperfect or because we lack information, but because uncertainty is built into the very fabric of nature.

Here’s what this means in simple terms:

Randomness isn’t just hidden: Experiments have shown that outcomes (like a particle’s spin) are not secretly determined by hidden factors. Instead, they arise truly randomly (from our perspective, since nothing is truly random, God is always in control) at the moment of measurement. (Look out for my next article on the fascinating topic of “measurement” in quantum physics and Halakha)

This indeterminacy overturns the old, classical idea of a perfectly predictable, clockwork universe. It shows that chance and possibility are woven into the very structure of reality.

This principle in Jewish law is based on the idea that the rules of chazakah (presumption) do not clarify what happened in the past. When a change is discovered, such as impurity, we do not assume it happened earlier, but only from the moment it is found. In cases of doubt, we do not retroactively assign the change to the past; we rule based on the present status.

A powerful story from our tradition illustrates the message of never giving up hope because anything can happen. At the core of everything, there is an element of randomness that, when tapped into, can change the course of the future.

King Hezekiah of Judah fell gravely ill, and the prophet Isaiah told him to prepare for death. But Hezekiah replied with a tradition from his ancestors: “Even if a sharp sword is resting on a person’s neck, one should not withhold themselves from seeking mercy.” No matter how hopeless a situation seems, even if death appears certain, one must never give up hope and should dig deep, pray, seek salvation, and trust in Almighty God.

Hezekiah prayed earnestly to God, reminding Him of his faithfulness and asking for mercy. God heard his prayer, and before Isaiah left the palace, God instructed him to return and tell Hezekiah that his prayer had been heard. God promised to heal Hezekiah, grant him fifteen more years of life, and allow him to marry Hephzibah, the daughter of the prophet Isaiah. As a sign, God caused the shadow on the steps to move backward, demonstrating His promise was true. God promised to protect Jerusalem from the Assyrian threat during those extra years.

The message of “never give up hope” shines through Hezekiah’s response: instead of surrendering to despair, he turned to God in prayer and trust. Isaiah’s prophecies and the Torah encourage us never to lose hope, reminding us that God “renews the strength of those who trust in Him”, even when things seem hopeless.

Today, thanks to the discoveries of quantum physics, we have scientific confirmation that at the basement of existence, down at the core of reality, there is always hope to change things for the better. At the deepest level, the future is not set in stone - endless possibilities, miracles, and hope are built into the very fabric of reality.

Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui -lives in North Palm Beach, Florida. http://www.rabbishlomoezagui.com