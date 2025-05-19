Earlier today (Monday), the IDF and ISA struck Hamas terrorists who were operating in a command and control center in the area of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

The center was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The IDF stated, "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law while using civilian infrastructure for terrorist activity."