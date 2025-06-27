Lalo Schifrin, the prolific Jewish composer whose innovative scores defined an era of film and television, including the iconic "Mission: Impossible" theme, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93 due to complications from pneumonia, Variety reported.

The Argentine-born maestro was a pioneer in integrating a diverse range of musical genres, from jazz and rock to complex orchestral arrangements, into his compositions for the screen. His golden age spanned the 1960s and 1970s, yielding numerous classic scores.

In November 2018, Schifrin received a rare honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, becoming only the third composer to be so recognized.

Schifrin garnered six Oscar nominations throughout his distinguished career. However, it was his television themes that brought him enduring fame. The "Mission: Impossible" theme, in particular, earned him two of his five Grammy Awards and three Emmy nominations. Its widespread use, from the original 1960s series to the Tom Cruise-led film franchise, solidified its place in popular culture.

He was born on June 21, 1932, in Buenos Aires, to a Jewish family, and was the son of the concertmaster of the Buenos Aires Philharmonic. His classical studies in Paris, coupled with his performances in jazz clubs, reinforced his belief in breaking down the artificial barriers between classical and jazz.

A pivotal moment in his career came with a chance meeting with jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie, leading Schifrin to the US in 1958 to become Gillespie's pianist and arranger.

His reputation as an innovative jazz composer paved the way for his move to Hollywood in 1963, where he began composing for television and film. His ability to seamlessly blend jazz and blues into traditional orchestral arrangements was evident in scores for films like "Cool Hand Luke" and "Bullitt." He also collaborated with director Don Siegel on a series of films including "Dirty Harry" and its sequels.

Schifrin is survived by his wife Donna, three children, and four grandchildren.