US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said on Tuesday that the US and Iran are already in the early stages of renewed discussions over Iran’s nuclear program.

In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff revealed that the two sides are engaged in both direct talks and communication through intermediaries in an effort to resume formal negotiations.

“The conversations are promising. We’re hopeful,” Witkoff said, adding, “Now it’s time to sit down with the Iranians and get to a comprehensive peace deal.”

His comments come hours after a ceasefire between Iran and Israel went into effect, bringing to a conclusion 12 days of Israeli strikes on Iran, with Iran retaliating by launching ballistic missiles at Israel. The US also got involved, striking Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday.

CNN reported on Monday that despite the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the United States is continuing its pursuit of a diplomatic resolution with Iran.

According to the report, which cited two sources familiar with the ongoing situation, Witkoff has maintained contact with Iranian officials.

However, these diplomatic endeavors are encountering significant obstacles, primarily due to the inaccessibility of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Before Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities this past weekend, the US and Iran were engaged in several rounds of talks in an attempt to reach an agreement on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Witkoff represented the US in those talks, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.