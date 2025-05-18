An Israeli official says that the talks with Hamas in Qatar can lead to a breakthrough for a deal to free the hostages.

"There are intense talks in Doha, but there is no breakthrough. We are much more optimistic than we were last week, but it is unclear if there will be a deal. Prime Minister held several conversations with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff over the past day, as well as with the delegation in Qatar," the official told I24News.

He noted that "currently on the table is Witkoff's framework, which would free 10 hostages. If Hamas wants to talk about ending the war with Hamas surrendering, we'll be ready."

The official issued a message to Hamas: "The delegation won't be there forever. If there won't be progress shortly, we will progress in the fighting."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's Office addressed the discussions in Doha, and stated: "Under the Prime Minister’s directive, the negotiation team is actively working in Doha to explore every opportunity for a deal—whether along the Witkoff outline or as part of an end-of-hostilities arrangement, which would include the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of Gaza."