השהה נגן

The body of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar has been found in a terrorist attack tunnel in Khan Yunis, Saudi media reported Sunday morning.

According to the Al-Hadath network, the bodies of ten of Sinwar's aides were also found, as was the body of Hamas Rafah Brigade commander Mohammed Shabana.

Sinwar was targeted in a strike on an underground command and control center in Khan Yunis last Tuesday. Israeli defense officials believed that the strike was successful, but no confirmation had been received until now.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry initially reported that 16 individuals were killed and 70 were wounded in the strike. The reports did not note their identities.

Sinwar became the leader of Hamas in Gaza and the head of the Hamas militant wing following the assassination of his brother, October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, in October 2024. He has been considered a hardliner who stood in the way of a potential deal to return the remaining 58 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.