Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House following the 12-day operation against the Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported today (Thursday).

According to three Israeli officials, Netanyahu hopes that the two leaders will celebrate the achievements of Operations Rising Lion and Midnight Hammer.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Netanyahu asked to come to the White House within the next few weeks and that Trump was considering the idea, though no date has been set.

On Wednesday, Wednesday issued a scathing denunciation of the legal proceedings against Netanyahu, labeling the trial a "ridiculous Witch Hunt" and calling for its immediate cancellation or a pardon for the Prime Minister.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed his "shocked" reaction to news that Netanyahu is scheduled to appear in court again, describing the Prime Minister as a "Great War Time Prime Minister!" and a "WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel."

Trump's post highlighted his and Netanyahu’s shared struggle against Iran, a "very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel." He asserted, "Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting... Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land."