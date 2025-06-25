Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has sent a letter to US President Donald Trump thanking him for his role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calling the agreement a crucial step toward regional stability.

In a letter addressed to President Trump, Abbas commended what he described as the American leader's "courageous stance" in supporting an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and his broader efforts to halt regional conflict. According to Abbas, the ceasefire represents an "important step" in advancing a comprehensive and just peace throughout the Middle East.

Abbas affirmed the Palestinian Authority's readiness to cooperate with the United States, Arab nations, and the international community to pursue renewed negotiations. He emphasized the need for a binding timetable to reach a peace agreement that would lead to what he termed the "end of the occupation," citing international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative as foundations for such a process.

"With your leadership, we can achieve what seemed impossible: a recognized, free, sovereign, and secure Palestine; a recognized and secure Israel; and a region that enjoys peace, prosperity, and integration," Abbas wrote.

He also reiterated his willingness to work alongside Saudi Arabia, Arab and Islamic countries, and European partners to realize what he called the "promise of peace."

Abbas concluded his letter by expressing hope that President Trump's involvement could usher in a new chapter for the region: "We are filled with hope and confidence in your ability to create a new history for our region, restoring the peace that has been lost for generations."