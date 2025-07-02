Will the U.S. transfer B2 bombers and GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs to Israel, allowing it to act independently against Iranian nuclear facilities?

A bill introduced by two Congress members, one Republican and one Democrat, stipulates that the U.S. government will provide Israel with these aircraft and bombs if it becomes clear that Iran is still attempting to develop nuclear weapons, despite American airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.

The bill was introduced by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), along with his colleague Mike Lawler (R-NY).

The proposal "would allow President Trump to take actions to ensure that Israel is prepared for all scenarios should Iran seek to develop nuclear weapons."

In a statement to the press, Gottheimer said, "Iran, the world's leading sponsor of terrorism and one of America's greatest enemies, must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. This is why I strongly supported our military actions earlier this month. Iran has killed dozens of Americans, including our service members, and repeatedly attacked our key democratic ally, Israel. Israel must be able to defend itself against Iran and ensure that Iran cannot rebuild its nuclear capabilities."

His colleague Lawler added, "This bill grants the President the authority to equip Israel with the tools and training it needs to deter Tehran and make the world a safer place."