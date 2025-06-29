Watch | Iranian TV host declares: We'll enrich as we choose

Iranian TV host Amir-Hossein Tahmasebi recently addressed US President Donald Trump and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on his show on Iran’s Channel 3, claiming that Iran has adopted a policy of nuclear ambiguity.

He also declared that Iran will enrich uranium to any level it chooses, retain as much enriched material as it wants, import and export with any country it wishes, and build nuclear facilities wherever it deems necessary. He added that Iran is reconsidering its position regarding the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The program aired on June 23, 2025. Tahmasebi’s comments were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"Mr. Trump, Mr. Grossi, and all those who sought to harm the Iranians, we have adopted a policy of nuclear ambiguity. We will enrich uranium to whatever level we choose. We will retain as much [enriched] material as we see fit. We will import to and export from any country we wish. We will build [nuclear] facilities wherever we decide. We will reconsider our position on the NPT, and we will answer to no one," stated Tahmasebi.

He added, "Although we will continue to respect international organizations, we will no longer accept being singled out in the world, and the Iranian people will no longer allow it either. This message was and will continue to be conveyed by Abbas Araghchi to the international community. The days and the dream of $70-$80 per oil barrel are over. From now on, we will determine the price of oil in the world - so that you learn not to make stupid decisions or act with stupidity."