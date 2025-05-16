A senior Israeli official quoted on Friday by Kan 11 News said that if a deal for the release of hostages is not reached in the coming days, the IDF's maneuver in Gaza will begin.

The official added, "Once we start, there will be no pauses."

Alongside the negotiations for a deal in the Qatari capital Doha, Kan 11 News reported this week that the mediators proposed a new framework in hopes that Israel would agree to it. However, Israel continues to insist on implementing the original Witkoff framework, and the delegation received instructions from Jerusalem "not to budge a millimeter" from that framework during the talks, with the mandate given to them not allowing discussion of additional frameworks.

The report further stated that the Palestinian Arab side also expresses pessimism about the talks, and sources told Kan 11 News that there is no progress in the negotiations in Doha.

The sources added that Hamas is "beginning to question" the effectiveness of releasing Edan Alexander from captivity but is "very satisfied" with establishing a direct communication channel with the US administration.

Meanwhile, Hamas issued a warning that it may adopt a more rigid approach in future negotiations for a potential hostage release.

In a statement released by the group, Hamas claimed that the recent release of Alexander—carried out ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the region—was part of what it called a “humanitarian initiative.” The group stated that the move was based on understandings with mediating countries and the US regarding specific returns it expects in exchange.

According to the statement, the release was conditioned on immediate humanitarian aid entering Gaza, a call for a permanent ceasefire, and comprehensive negotiations aimed at achieving security and regional stability.

Hamas warned that failure to meet these conditions, especially the delivery of humanitarian assistance, would negatively impact any future negotiations related to hostage exchanges.

Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday that US envoy Steve Witkoff has formulated a new framework for the release of the hostages and the end of the war, which leaves Hamas out of power.

Israeli officials quoted in the report stated that "Witkoff is personally invested in the efforts to secure the release of the hostages" and stressed that "President Trump made it clear that no moves will be forced on Israel against its will."

