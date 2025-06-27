US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he believes a ceasefire in Gaza could be achieved within the next week.

“I think it’s close. I just spoke with some of the people involved. It’s a terrible situation that’s going on in Gaza, and we think within the next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire,” he said.

Commenting on the US decision to donate $30 million to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has been distributing boxes of food in Gaza, Trump said, “It’s a terrible situation that’s going [in] Gaza… and we’re supplying a lot of money and a lot of food to that area because we have to.”

He added, “We’re, in theory, not involved in it, but we’re involved because people are dying. I look at those crowds of people that have no food, no anything.”

Earlier this week, Hamas sources claimed significant progress in the talks on a ceasefire in Gaza.

The report came shortly after a statement by Trump, who spoke during the NATO summit in The Hague, claiming major progress in Gaza.

Trump said that the strike in Iran will help facilitate the release of hostages from Gaza - something which US envoy Steve Witkoff told Trump is "very close."

