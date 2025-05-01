Fire Deputy Chief Tal Volbovitz, a spokesperson for the Israel Fire and Rescue Services, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News and provided an update on the efforts to fight the wildfires burning in central Israel.

"Our ground crews worked all night in all areas. At first light, the firefighting planes took off, flew around. We have ATVs on the ground. You can say that we have more or less control in the main locations," she stated.

This being said, she noted, "We're currently waiting to see what happens with the winds. According to the forecast, from the afternoon, the winds are supposed to get stronger. We are currently expecting a bit of a challenge since the winds can reignite locations that were already extinguished."

Volbovitz added, "For the moment, we still asked for aerial assistance from other countries. The planes are supposed to arrive in the afternoon and start working. We hope to end the event within the next day."