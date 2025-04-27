A large fire broke out in the Prat Stream on Sunday near the community of Nofei Prat in the Binyamin Region.

Firefighters from the Binyamin Station and forces from the IDF Home Front Command are working on the ground to rescue a large number of hikers in the stream.

According to the military, there are currently hundreds of hikers in the Wadi. According to the Judea and Samaria District Fire and Rescue, the rescue operation is very difficult due to the terrain and topography, which make it difficult to reach the location of the flames.

A firefighting plane was sent to assist in the firefighting efforts and to rescue hikers from the area.