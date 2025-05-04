Officers from the Modiin police station apprehended two Israeli-Arabs from Jerusalem on Saturday near Ben Shemen Forest in central Israel for alleged arson. The court extended the custody of the suspects on Sunday by two days.

A police representative recounted during the court hearing: "Yesterday evening, a citizen reported two suspicious individuals standing on a motorcycle on the side of the road, lighting something on fire, and tossing it into the field next to the road. He dialed the 100 emergency hotline, and while on the phone, he slowed down and kept an eye on the suspects.

"The citizen directed the officers to the motorcycle, and a short time later, the arrest was carried out. Upon searching the suspects and the motorcycle, various kinds of drugs were found, they were arrested at the scene and detained for questioning, where they said they came to the scene to purchase drugs through an app, for personal use, and denied that they stopped on the side of the road or tried to set a fire."

The court ruled that there is a plausible suspicion to connect the suspect to the crimes attributed to them.