Calls for arson have been rampant on Arab social media platforms, Walla! reported.

"For the sake of the children who were burned, for the women who were torn to pieces - burn the forests of the occupation and its settlements," one of the posts circulating read.

One video clip circulating on social media for the past few days called to carry out arson attacks throughout Israel. Another video clip, posted on a Telegram account affiliated with terror-inciting sources, called to "burn the fire of freedom so that tonight and today the occupation would burn - until they turn into nightmares."

Walla! noted that parallel to this, calls were posted on other social media networks as well, urging users to set fire to forests, fields, and areas near settlements.

"For the children who were burned, for the women who were torn to pieces, for Gaza - go out and burn the nearby forests," one post read. Another read: "Blast the boundaries of the settlements in fire." "Burn the occupation's forests and its settlements," a third post read.

On Wednesday, a resident of Jerusalem's Umm Tuba neighborhood was arrested on suspicion of attempting to set fire to an open field near the Jewish neighborhood of Har Homa. The suspect, in his 50s, was found to be in possession of a lighter, cotton balls, and other materials for use in arsons. He was taken for questioning, and investigators are examining whether he may be connected to the larger fire in the Jerusalem hills, and whether he may have partners connected to other fires. Police noted that the arrest followed a report to the police hotline by someone who noticed the suspect attempting to set fire to plants.