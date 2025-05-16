The new regime in Damascus, under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, does not rule out the possibility of transferring to Israel the remains of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper reported Friday morning, quoting Arab diplomats.

Cohen was hanged in Syria in 1965.

In an article written by the paper’s editor, Ibrahim al-Amin, it was claimed that intensive security talks have recently been taking place between Israel and Syria.

The author noted that Damascus has expressed a willingness to reveal the burial sites of Israeli soldiers who went missing in Syria during the First Lebanon War in 1982.

According to the report, recent meetings were held in Abu Dhabi between representatives of the al-Sharaa regime and senior American and Israeli officials, with the central topic being an informal agreement that Syria would take steps aimed at easing tensions along the Israel-Syria border.

It was also reported that the Americans presented the Syrian regime with several aid proposals in exchange for creating a quiet border with Israel.