In a secret and complex operation, the Mossad and the Strategic Intelligence Service have recovered the official Syrian archive on Eli Cohen, a Mossad agent who was publicly executed at Marjeh Square in Damascus on May 18th, 1965.

The operation was conducted adjacent to the 60th anniversary of Cohen's execution, and is seen as one of the most sensitive operations to have been conducted in recent years. The objects were recovered after decades of being held by Syrian security forces under strict secrecy.

In a meeting on Sunday attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad Director David Barnea, original items from the archive were presented to Eli's widow, Nadia Cohen

Among the items was Cohen's original will, written hours before his death, as well as personal belongings that were seized from his home following his arrest.

The archive included 2,500 items, including documents, recordings, photos, personal letters, and journals. Many of the items were revealed to the public for the first time and constitute a detailed account of Cohen's activities and his interrogation by Syrian intelligence.

Among the items are the keys to Cohen's apartment in Damascus, forged identification documents which he used, and many photos from the time of his intelligence activities, including documentation of him with senior Syrian military and government officials.

Journals that were taken from his home include documentation of his Mossad tasks, including surveillance and the collection of intelligence on Syrian military bases.

Among the other documents, agents found an original copy of his court sentence, which included the decision to allow the head of the local Jewish community, Rabbi Nissim Indibo, to accompany Cohen per the Jewish tradition.

In addition, agents found a numbered portfolio titled "Nadia Cohen" with documentation of her efforts to free her husband, including dozens of letters she sent to world leaders and the Syrian president.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "Eli Cohen was a legend. In the test of time, he has been revealed as the greatest intelligence agent in the annals of the state; his heroism and his activity contributed to our historic victory in the Six-Day War. The Eli Cohen archive, which was brought in a special effort, will educate generations, and expresses the unwavering commitment to bring back home all of our missing, captives and hostages."

Mossad Director Barnea added: "Bringing the archive here is an achievement of the highest moral order, and is an additional step in advancing the investigation to locate the place of burial of our man in Damascus. This important mission stands before us and we are committed to continue and do our utmost to realize it. We will continue to act to locate and return all of our missing, fallen and hostages – the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for eternal rest after a proper Jewish burial."

