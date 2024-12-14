The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper has reported that Israel is holding negotiations with Syrian and international bodies, in an attempt to locate the body of legendary Israeli spy Eli Cohen.

The report, which quoted diplomatic sources, said that Israel is negotiating for information on the burial site.

Eli Cohen, working under the name Kamel Amin Thabet, infiltrated the highest echelons of Syria and was executed by hanging in 1965. He was buried in Damascus, and the Syrian government rebuffed requests to allow him to be brought home for burial in Israel.

Al-Akhbar also reported that Israel is holding negotiations with sources who were in contact with the Palestinian Arab organizations, in an attempt to locate the bodies of soldiers who have been missing since the First Lebanon War.

Following a battle near Sultan Yaaqoub in June 1982, three Israeli reservists were declared missing. Zachary Baumel's body - or parts of it - was returned to Israel in April 2019, with the aid of the Russian Defense Ministry, by Yehuda Katz and Zvi Feldman are still considered missing.

According to Al-Akhbar, Israel is also showing interest in locating Jewish heritage sites and writings in Syria.