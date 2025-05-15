IDF forces continue to search for the terrorists who murdered Tze'ela Gez, who was on her way to give birth, on Wednesday outside the community of Bruchin in Samaria.

Overnight and on Thursday, soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit and undercover Border Police officers operated with the guidance of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in two locations in the villages of Tamun and Tubas.

During the operation, the forces closed off the villages in the area and blocked the roads. The forces raided two buildings where armed terrorists from local terror groups were holed up.

During the ensuing battle, which included the launch of shoulder-mounted missiles at the building, five armed terrorists were eliminated. An additional terrorist was arrested. Soldiers who searched the buildings found three M-16 assault rifles, four combat vests, and explosives that were ready for use.

At the same time, undercover Border Police officers in Tubas arrested three additional armed terrorists. Among those who were arrested was the head of the village's terror organization and another wanted terrorist who was involved in planning attacks and aiding the arming of terrorists.

The two were arrested in a safe house and were found to be in possession of six M-16s, a pistol, weapons cartridges, three vests, four frag grenades, pipe bombs, and gas tanks that were ready for detonation.

No Israeli forces were hurt in the fighting. All detainees and confiscated arms were taken for investigation by the Shin Bet and Judea and Samaria Police.