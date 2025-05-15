Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Thursday arrived at the scene of a deadly terror attack which left Tze'ela Gez dead and her husband Hananel lightly injured. Tze'ela's infant, delivered during emergency C-section immediately following the attack, is in stable but serious condition.

At the scene of the terror attack, Zamir held a preliminary inquiry together with the Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaakov Dolf, and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff instructed the troops to continue the encirclement, curfew, and search for the terrorists, alongside the ongoing counterterrorism operations in the area.

"This is a severe and painful attack in which an Israeli civilian was killed on her way to the delivery room," Zamir said. "I extend my deepest condolences to the family. We are engaged in a broad campaign against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue as such."

He promised, "We will use all the tools at our disposal and reach the murderers in order to hold them accountable."