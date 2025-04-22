The Hamas force responsible for internal security in the Gaza Strip issued a serious warning to residents of the strip against establishing contact with Israeli intelligence agents after Israel reportedly sent text messages to Gazans.

The statement said that "Israeli intelligence called on residents through the messages to contact area officers in order to coordinate a meeting for the purpose of going abroad. This is an attempt to pressure morale on the internal front and incite the people against the resistance. Contacting Israeli intelligence officers will be considered cooperation with the enemy. Hamas will not hesitate to punish collaborators and traitors."

Palestinian media personnel were also warned not to publish the content of the messages sent, as their publication would be considered assistance to the enemy.

Hamas claimed that individuals identified with Israel are spreading false information online about the departure of Gazans from Gaza as part of Trump's plan to empty Gaza and take it for the USA. Israel has repeatedly stated that it is working to empty Gaza in accordance with the plan, although it has not yet confirmed that Gaza will be transferred to American control.