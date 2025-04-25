Since the war began, over 36 thousand people have left the Gaza Strip - an unprecedented number, showing a growing emigration trend.

There is a growing wave of emigration from the Gaza Strip, mostly through the Rafah Crossing into Egyptian territory. According to a report by Channel 12, approximately 2,000 of the emigrants left through Israeli territory, some via the Allenby Crossing on the Jordanian border and others via the Ramon Airport to other countries. However, most emigrants have been leaving through the Rafah Crossing, which was reopened for exit only at the beginning of the ceasefire.

According to the report, only specific groups can leave legally: Sick patients who need medical treatment outside of Gaza, civilians with foreign passports, and residents who received visas from other countries that agreed to officially accept them.

Many countries are involved in accepting refugees, some as a temporary destination and others as a permanent solution. Among the outstanding countries are Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, western European countries, and Romania, which especially stood out due to the number of refugees accepted.

Hamas strongly objects to the emigration and sees it as a threat to its control over the territory. According to Hamas spokesmen, the process is in line with the plan that US President Donald Trump proposed to transfer Palestinian Arabs to other countries.

Internet influencers who are affiliated with Hamas have launched media campaigns calling on residents to remain in Gaza, but so far, they have been mostly unsuccessful.