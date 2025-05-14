IDF officials are estimating that the commander of Hamas's Rafah Brigade, Mohammed Shabana, and other senior Hamas officials were together with Hamas leader in Gaza, Mohammed Sinwar, when the IDF bombed the Khan Yunis tunnel he was believed to be in.

Defense officials noted that there is a good chance Hamas's infamous spokesman, Abu Obaida, was also with the Hamas leader.

Mohammed Shabana is one of Hamas's most senior commanders. He survived several assassination attempts by Israel.

He presides over four battalions, including the elite Nukhba unit, which led the October 7th Massacre.

The IAF on Tuesday dropped approximately 40 bunker-busting bombs weighing a total of about a ton, similar to the elimination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, who was also in an underground bunker.

Hamas has yet to confirm the identity of those killed in the IDF strike.