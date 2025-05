מרגש: דיצה אור חיבקה את תמונת בנה החטוף בנתב"ג באדיבות המצלם

Ditza, the mother of hostage Avinatan Or, stopped by a picture of her son at Ben-Gurion Airport on her way to the United States on Wednesday and wrote him a message.

Or left with her son, Chaimitz, and Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz for an advocacy campaign in the US.

On her way to the arrival hall, she passed a display with photos of the hostages. She hugged Anita's picture, kissed it, wrote a message for her son, and updated his age on the poster.