Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a strong statement condemning Hamas for its systematic use of civilians as human shields, asserting that such tactics are fundamental to the terrorist organization's operations.

In a message shared on social media, Bennett emphasized that Hamas's strategy extends beyond mere battlefield tactics, stating, "Hamas’ use of human shields is not just a tactic. It’s the very basis of Hamas’ existence.

He further noted that "almost every home, school and hospital in Gaza is part of Hamas’ terror apparatus. HAMAS TURNED GAZA INTO ONE HUGE TERROR MACHINE."

While acknowledging the Israel Defense Forces' efforts to minimize harm to innocents and civilians in Gaza, Bennett warned of the challenges involved: "While the IDF bends over backwards to minimise deaths of non-participants, there is no magic formula to defeat this terror machine without casualties. The responsibility is of Hamas that engineered this.

Highlighting the broader implications, Bennett cautioned, "Here’s the harsh truth: If Israel is forced to stop, EVERY TERROR ORGANISATION ON EARTH WILL USE HUMAN SHIELDS, because it brings them victory. This is the moment to support Israel in our thankless but vital task of fighting the worst terror groups on earth."