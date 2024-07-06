The IDF on Saturday struck several terrorists operating within an UNRWA school in Gaza.

During the strike, which was carried out based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck several terrorists operating in structures located in the area of UNRWA's Al-Jaouni School in the central Gaza Strip.

This location served as a hideout and operational infrastructure from which attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip were directed and carried out.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

Following the strike, the IDF stressed, "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel."