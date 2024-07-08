צה"ל פועל בשכונת שג'עיה דובר צה"ל

Forces from the IDF's 7th Brigade operating in the Shejaiya area of Gaza destroyed a Hamas military facility and command center located in schools and a healthcare clinic which were repurposed for terror purposes.

In this facility, Hamas terrorists from the Shejaiya Brigade fortified themselves, hid, and conducted terror activities.

During searches of the facility, soldiers from the IDF's Rotem Battalion located and destroyed a weapons manufacturing site, along with dozens of weapons, including mortars, machine guns, and grenades.

During the operation, IDF soldiers also located intelligence documents belonging to the Hamas terror group, which were hidden alongside equipment and UNRWA uniforms.

אמצעי הלחימה שאיתרו הכוחות צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier on Monday, the IDF reported that on Sunday night, the IDF and ISA began a counterterrorism operation in the area of Gaza City, including in UNRWA headquarters, an IDF report said.

The operation began following intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist infrastructure, operatives, weapons, and investigation and detention rooms in the area of Gaza City.

IDF soldiers have operated in the area in the past in order to eliminate terrorists and destroy an underground tunnel route below the compound.

With the start of the operation, the IDF called on and warned civilians about the operational activity in the area, and a defined route will be opened to facilitate the evacuation of uninvolved civilians from the area.

"The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations continue to systematically operate and carry out terrorist activity from inside civilian infrastructure," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in accordance with international law."