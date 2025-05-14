The Terrifying Race These Parents Are Running

Agonizing. That’s what it’s like for Gila’s mom to hear her 9-year-old daughter cry almost the entire day.

Soft-spoken little Gila is fighting cancer, and she is in tremendous pain. Her parents feel helpless to provide her with some relief, but doctors said there is a way out.

The family’s doctors have recommended that they fly to Boston as soon as possible for treatments. With these treatments, Gila could get better and have a normal childhood. This would change everything for this desperate family.

The surgery, however, is just out of reach: It costs a hefty $120,000, including flights from Israel, where they live, which is far more than the family could dream of affording. Gila must receive the surgery soon, or she will no longer qualify. The family is in a terrifying race to save their delicate daughter from her pain, as well as take care of their other children at home on Sorotzkin…

Donations are being urgently collected to help pay for Gila’s treatments and flight arrangements. Any and all help is deeply appreciated.

