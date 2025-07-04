המרדף ומעצר החולייה דוברות המשטרה

The Haifa District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment in the Haifa District Court against three young men, aged 18, 19, and 23, residents of the villages of Manda and Bir al-Maksur, for armed robbery. Along with the indictment, a request for their detention until the end of the proceedings was submitted.

According to the indictment, in May, two of the defendants stopped the victim's vehicle near Manda while wearing masks and armed with a gun. They pulled out the weapon, pointed it at the driver’s head, and demanded money. The stolen goods included over $100,000 and tens of thousands of euros.

Northern District police were called to the scene and quickly deployed along nearby routes. Near Bir al-Maksur, they identified a scooter with two masked riders attempting to flee. After a brief foot chase, the two suspects were arrested, and the stolen money and a loaded gun were found on the scooter.

Captain Adi Ohana, the investigations and intelligence officer at the Misgav station, noted, “This is a significant and important arrest where the officers closed in on the suspects and arrested the members of the gang in the act, after they had stolen hundreds of thousands of shekels at gunpoint, aiming the weapon at the victim's head and cocking the gun. The Northern District police act swiftly to arrest suspects and are determined in conducting intensive and thorough investigations, leading to an indictment against these lawbreakers.”

The Israel Police emphasized that they are acting decisively against property criminals who threaten public safety and will continue to ensure that the law is fully enforced against offenders.