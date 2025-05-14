A Virginia circuit court has mandated that American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a nonprofit organization based in Falls Church, must comply with a subpoena from the state's Attorney General, Jason Miyares, requiring the disclosure of financial documents, Jewish Insider reported.

The ruling, issued by Judge Devika Davis, compels AMP to produce records related to its fundraising activities, following allegations that the organization may have used solicited funds to support terrorist entities. The Attorney General's office initiated the investigation in October 2023, citing concerns over AMP's compliance with Virginia's charitable solicitation laws.

Attorney General Miyares emphasized the importance of transparency, stating, "When charitable organizations operating in Virginia fail to follow the law, my office has a duty to act."

AMP has contested the allegations, asserting that it operates within the bounds of the law and that the accusations lack factual basis. The organization has indicated plans to pursue all available legal avenues in response to the court's decision.

This development is part of broader scrutiny facing AMP, including ongoing civil lawsuits and federal investigations into its activities and affiliations. The organization has been linked to anti-Israel protests on college campuses and is alleged to have connections to groups previously found liable for supporting terrorist activities.

The case continues to unfold as legal proceedings advance and further information emerges regarding AMP's operations and financial dealings.