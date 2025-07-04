The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen Channel and sources in Syria reported overnight Friday on unusual Israeli activity in Syrian territory.

According to the reports, three Israeli military helicopters landed at a complex associated with the former Syrian president's guard, in the Yafour area, about ten kilometers west of Damascus.

The Israeli force, it was claimed, stayed at the location for about five hours before leaving the area.

At the same time, there were also reports of unusual ground movement: three Israeli military armored vehicles entered Syrian territory tonight in the village of Rakhla, near the border with Lebanon.

This, according to the report, marks the first entry of an Israeli force into this area since the fall of the Syrian regime and the rise of leader Ahmad al-Sharaa.

As of now, no official response has been received from Israel regarding the reports.