The Prime Minister's Office on Saturday announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned trip to Azerbaijan would be postponed.

"In light of the developments in Gaza and Syria, and due to the intense diplomatic and security schedule, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone his visit to Azerbaijan to a later date," the statement read.

"The Prime Minister thanks President Aliyev for his invitation and appreciates the warm ties between the two countries."

The statement did not mention potential dates.

Earlier reports said that Netanyahu, who last visited Baku nine years ago, was expected to hold a series of high-level diplomatic meetings with senior Azerbaijani officials. The itinerary for the visit focused on two primary goals: discussion of Azerbaijan’s inclusion in the Abraham Accords framework and Baku’s role as a mediator between Jerusalem and Ankara amid ongoing regional tensions surrounding Syria.