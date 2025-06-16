Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer returned to Israel overnight Sunday, following an emergency departure from Azerbaijan — a country bordering Iran — where he had been staying as hostilities erupted between Israel and Iran.

Minister Sofer had arrived in Azerbaijan on Thursday to attend a Jewish youth seminar organized in cooperation with the Jewish Agency. His visit coincided with the onset of Israeli strikes against Iranian targets, raising security concerns due to Azerbaijan’s proximity to Iran and its close diplomatic ties with Israel.

According to a report on Israel Hayom, Sofer became aware of the escalating military developments shortly after landing. As fears mounted that Iran might seek to retaliate against him — potentially viewing him as an accessible high-profile Israeli official — he was immediately placed under heightened security restrictions.

Throughout the duration of his visit, security forces forbade him from leaving his hotel. On Friday night, citing risks to his life, authorities arranged for Sofer to be flown to Athens. From the Greek capital, he traveled to Larnaca, Cyprus, and subsequently to Limassol. He ultimately returned to Israel late Sunday night by yacht, accompanied by a Jewish Agency delegation.