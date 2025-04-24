The Jewish community of Azerbaijan is preparing for a historic visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Baku.

As part of the visit — considered a gesture of appreciation by the local community — Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with leading Jewish figures, including Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the spiritual leader of the Sephardic Jewish community in Baku.

One of the event’s organizers noted: “Prime Minister Netanyahu will receive a warm and deeply emotional welcome — not only because of the geopolitical and strategic closeness but because of the community’s genuine recognition of his consistent support for Jewish life in Azerbaijan and the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.”

“Netanyahu is not coming merely as a political figure,” said a community representative. “He embodies Israel’s enduring commitment to global Jewry. For us, this is a truly historic moment — a privilege for our generation.”

Netanyahu, who last visited Baku nine years ago, is expected to hold a series of high-level diplomatic meetings with senior Azerbaijani officials. The visit will focus on two primary goals: discussion of Azerbaijan’s inclusion in the Abraham Accords framework and Baku’s role as a mediator between Jerusalem and Ankara amid ongoing regional tensions surrounding Syria.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has recently resumed his role as a key mediator between Israel and Turkey and was praised by US President Donald Trump for his efforts. In a public statement this month, Aliyev referred to both countries as “close friends of Azerbaijan,” and said, “Our friendship with Israel has stood the test of time, even in difficult moments. We are concerned by the misunderstanding between them.”

Aliyev also noted that Azerbaijan played a critical role in the 2016 reconciliation between Israel and Turkey.

Netanyahu and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have, in recent months, been working to expand the Abraham Accords beyond the Sunni Arab world. Azerbaijan, a secular nation with a Shiite Muslim majority, is viewed as a prime candidate for this expansion.

Israel and Azerbaijan have maintained close strategic cooperation for decades across security, energy, and intelligence domains. This visit may mark a pivotal milestone in regional geopolitics.

In March 2025, officials in Jerusalem praised Azerbaijan as a model of cooperation and coexistence in the Middle East. Netanyahu described the relationship as “unique” and acknowledged Azerbaijan’s valuable role in the Muslim world.

Foreign Minister Sa’ar emphasized that integrating Azerbaijan into the Abraham Accords would send a clear message about forming a broad alliance to counter Iran’s regional influence. Commentators referred to the developing alliance as “one that keeps Iran’s ayatollahs up at night,” highlighting the growing closeness between Israel and the Shiite-majority country.

In mid-March, Baku hosted Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, as part of a coordinated diplomatic initiative involving Washington, Jerusalem, and Baku. Officials familiar with the trilateral relationship stated that coordination reached new heights following Netanyahu’s March 5th speech in the Knesset, in which he reaffirmed his commitment to the strategic partnership between Israel, the US, and Azerbaijan.