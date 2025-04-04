US President Donald Trump has once again postponed the enforcement of the TikTok sale-or-ban law , granting an additional 75 days for negotiations aimed at ensuring the app remains available to American users.

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Friday, Trump highlighted progress in the discussions but emphasized that further steps are required before finalizing an agreement.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed,” Trump wrote.

The extension comes just before the previous deadline was set to expire. This marks the second time Trump has delayed the law’s implementation since taking office in January.

The legal mandate requiring TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest its US operations stems from a measure signed into law by former President Joe Biden last year. Lawmakers had raised concerns over potential national security risks linked to the app’s ownership.

Although the law was initially slated to take effect in January, Trump opted to delay enforcement in an effort to broker a deal that would allow TikTok to continue operating.

Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who has taken a leading role in the negotiations, have expressed optimism about securing an agreement before the new April 5 deadline, CNN reported on Friday.

According to sources familiar with White House discussions, one potential arrangement under consideration involves selling a majority stake of TikTok’s US operations to Oracle and other American investors while allowing ByteDance to retain a minority interest.

Trump previously supported a TikTok ban during his first term as President, but pledged to “save TikTok” during his presidential campaign ahead of his second term.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)