The activist group StopAntisemitism is calling on global cosmetics giant Sephora to sever its relationship with Huda Beauty after the brand's founder, Huda Kattan, made highly controversial statements on TikTok.

Kattan, who has 1.7 million followers, posted a video where she blamed Israel for causing major global events, including both World Wars, the 9/11 attacks, and even the October 7 Hamas terror assault, reported Fox News Digital.

“All of the conspiracy theories coming out and a lot of evidence behind them—that Israel has been behind World War I, World War II, September 11, October 7—they allowed all of this stuff to happen. Is this crazy? Like, I had a feeling—I was like, ‘Are they behind every World War?’ Yes. Behind September 11? Absolutely,” Kattan claimed in the now-deleted TikTok post.

Both World War I (which ended in 1918) and World War II (which ended in 1945) occurred well before the establishment of the modern State of Israel in 1948.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez urged Sephora to reconsider carrying Huda Beauty products, saying that continuing this partnership would contradict the retailer’s stated commitment to inclusivity and safety.

“If Sephora is serious about creating a safe and inclusive space for all communities, it must drop Huda Beauty immediately,” Rez wrote in the letter.

Rez also condemned Kattan for repeatedly using her platform to spread dangerous, antisemitic rhetoric, referencing previous incidents where Kattan has endorsed the false claim that Jews harvest the organs of Palestinians. “From spreading the antisemitic lie that Jews harvest the organs of Palestinians to victim-blaming Israelis after Hamas’ terrorist atrocities, Kattan has consistently used her massive platform to incite against Jews,” Rez said.

“I am requesting Sephora immediately sever ties with Huda Beauty and stop carrying its products online and in stores. Until you do so, I will not be shopping in your stores and will be making my friends, family, and community aware of this troubling issue,” she added.

In response to Kattan's statements, Rez described the cosmetics mogul as an "unhinged hater" who spreads “bigotry.”

The video was widely shared before being removed by TikTok for violating the platform’s community guidelines.

Huda Kattan, a former finance professional, founded Huda Beauty in 2013, which quickly became a major success, generating an estimated $200 million in annual profits and earning a $1.2 billion valuation by 2017, according to Forbes. The brand has been carried in Sephora stores globally since 2015.

In addition to her recent claims, Kattan has previously accused Israel of harboring pedophiles and engaging in organ harvesting from Palestinian Arabs, spreading baseless and harmful conspiracy theories.

Sephora and Huda Kattan have yet to respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.