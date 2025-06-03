The Algorithm built him. The Internet took him down.

Guy Christensen isn’t a journalist. He isn’t an expert. He isn’t an activist. He’s a clout-chaser with a ring light—and until this week, he had the reach of a small news network.

With millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, Guy—known online as @YourFavoriteGuy—built a brand by repackaging anti-Israel propaganda into bite-sized emotional soundbites, tailor-made for the algorithm. It didn’t matter that his claims were historically illiterate. It didn’t matter that he routinely blocked Arab Israelis who challenged him. It didn’t even matter that he once faked his own death for attention.

What mattered was that he played the part: passionate, angry, emotional. He looked into the camera, cried on cue, and cast Israel as evil in 60 seconds or less.

And it worked—until he crossed the one line even social media couldn’t ignore.

In May 2025, Christensen posted a video—now deleted—praising Elias Rodriguez, the man charged with murdering two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C. He called Rodriguez a “freedom fighter.” He read from the killer’s manifesto. He framed the double homicide as resistance. Heroism.

It was a moment of clarity, not for Guy—he’s been consistent in his recklessness—but for the platforms that hosted him. Meta finally acted. They deplatformed him from Instagram and Facebook. His reach, for now, has been severed.

And predictably, his supporters are screaming “censorship.”

Let’s be clear: this wasn’t censorship. It was sanity.

Guy Christensen was not silenced for being pro-Palestinian. He wasn’t punished for criticizing Israeli policy. He was deplatformed because he openly glorified political murder. That’s not activism. That’s not debate. That’s a violation of basic moral decency—and the very community guidelines that keep these platforms functional.

Christensen is not alone. He’s just the latest face in a new wave of digital demagogues who build followings by turning conflict into content. People like Liyana Sabra, Motaz Azaiza, and others have crafted entire brands off of oversimplified narratives that erase complexity, absolve terror, and vilify Jews.

They never mention Hamas’ tunnels beneath hospitals. They never talk about the 3,000 rockets fired into Israeli cities in a single week. They never acknowledge the hostages still in Gaza—some of them toddlers, some of them raped, some of them murdered. That would make things messy. And messy doesn’t go viral.

Instead, they offer sanitized outrage, tailored for the West. And while they claim to stand for the oppressed, they’ve never once stood for the truth.

That’s why deplatforming matters.

Because people like Guy don’t just lie—they distort the battlefield itself. They radicalize from a distance. They make college students think it’s brave to chant “resistance” while Jews are beaten in the streets of New York. They turn Hamas talking points into trending TikToks. And they do it under the guise of social justice.

The internet gave Guy Christensen a megaphone. And for far too long, it let him scream.

But the truth doesn’t disappear just because you silence it. And now that the mask has slipped—now that even Meta had to act—it’s time we all ask a deeper question:

How many more like him are out there? How much damage has already been done? And when will we stop confusing viral content with actual conscience?

Because this war isn’t just on the ground. It’s on your feed.

And if you’re still defending him, still pretending this is about “freedom of speech,” ask yourself: would you say the same if he praised the murder of a Black American? A queer activist? A child?

No. You wouldn’t.

This wasn’t censorship. This was the bare minimum.

And people like Guy Christensen should never have been given that platform in the first place.