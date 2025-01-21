US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday aimed at postponing the enforcement of a ban on the popular short-video app TikTok by 75 days, Reuters reported.

Originally, the app was scheduled to be shut down on January 19.

The order instructs the attorney general not to enforce the ban, stating that the delay is intended "to permit my administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok."

Asked about the purpose of the TikTok order, Trump explained, "just gave me the right to sell it or close it," emphasizing the need to make a decision on the matter.

On Sunday, TikTok resumed its US operations just 12 hours after going dark, crediting its revival to efforts by Trump.

The app greeted returning users with a message, “Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the US!”

The sudden return followed a brief outage that began late Saturday night , during which the app displayed a notification stating it was offline and advising users to “stay tuned.”

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now,” read part of the message displayed to users. TikTok, along with its sibling apps Lemon8 and CapCut, also vanished from Apple’s App Store and Google Play due to their shared ownership by China-based ByteDance.

The law banning TikTok, enacted under President Joe Biden, required ByteDance to divest from the app within 270 days or face a ban. TikTok’s brief shutdown marked a culmination of bipartisan efforts to address national security concerns about its Chinese ownership.

This past Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the law , paving the way for TikTok's removal. The Biden administration announced it would defer enforcement of the ban to the incoming Trump administration.