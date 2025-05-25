LEO Terrell, a senior council at the DOJ, tweeted that he 'will review all leads' against Guy Christensen, a TikTok influencer with more than three million followers, after Christensen praised the murder of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington.



Christensen's video includes a full reading of Elia Rodriguez's manifesto and a lengthy and impassioned list of accusations of genocide against the IDF. Christensen also claims that Israelis greet news of Palestinian deaths by 'rejoicing in the streets'. He speaks at length in favor of 'armed demonstration' to replace unarmed or peaceful protests.

The video has been removed from some platforms since it was posted.

"Hamas is not a terrorist organization, they are resistance fighters," he stresses. "Condemning the elimination of the two embassy workers out of fear that the government will crack down on the resistance movement is like condemning Luke Skywalker for blowing up the Death Star because the Empire might crack down on the Rebellion. We must instead meet this crackdown with escalation.''