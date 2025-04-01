I have a 6-year-old daughter, a 3-year-old son, and a 14-month-old baby.“ My husband fell in Lebanon about four😰 months ago.

This upcoming Passover will be my first holiday without him. Every time I think about it, I feel like I can’t breathe. How?

How do I sit there when my mind is still filled with his smile and the melody of his voice reciting the Haggadah?

I am certain that being in the warm embrace of others like me will help ease the unbearable pain, even just a little. Maybe, within all this pain, I will be able to breathe 😔.

This is the message we received this morning from another family wishing to join this year’s communal Seder for bereaved families, organized by the Navah Foundation—three days of hosting in a hotel during the most emotionally triggering night of the year.

Last year, hundreds of people were hosted at the communal Seder for bereaved families from the most recent war.

It was beautiful, comforting, and deeply emotional.

Stav Geta's mother, a young single mother who was murdered at the Nova festival, also shares:

People tried to comfort me, telling me that at least my Stav hadn't been kidnapped and that she wasn’t abused in captivity. But now, as the hostages are coming home, I see their mothers embracing them and I realize that my Stav will never be coming back.

There is no way back.

Little Naveh and Reef will never have their mother to care for them again"😰



When we were invited to participate in "The Empty Chair" project - a shared Pessach Seder for bereaved families at a lovely hotel, I immediately agreed.

It was truly amazing. Volunteers allowed me a moment to rest while keeping the kids entertained and playing with them. There were songs and meaningful programs for adults.

We celebrated the holiday with other bereaved families, and it was the most comforting and supportive environment to be in❤️.

Tehila Friedman has served as the director of the Navah organization for 23 years and is the founder of "The Empty Chair" initiative – a Pessach Seder for bereaved families:

Nothing could have prepared us for October 7th.

The number of bereaved families that have entered the circle of grief since then is unimaginable.

The number of young orphans, newly widowed spouses, and mothers who have been forced to bury their young sons is heartbreaking😔.





Last year, we hosted hundreds of people at the shared Pessach Seder organized by Navah for families who lost loved ones in the recent war.

It was heartwarming, comforting, and profoundly moving. There were countless activities for the children and support groups for widows and grieving parents.

But this year, heartbreakingly, the need has only increased. And with Pessach occurring on Saturday night, the hosting will extend over three full days.

Turning away even one bereaved family, a newly widowed woman, or tiny orphans from this war would break my heart🙏.

All they seek is to experience the most emotionally stirring and overwhelming night of the year alongside families who truly empathize with their pain, supported by a professional and caring team.

I need you with us so we can once again support them this Pessach. Every donation means that one more family, one more grieving widow, and one more orphan can join the Navah Seder and the Empty Chair Initiative.

