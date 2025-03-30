The police and Shin Bet arrested a 17-year-old Israeli Arab from Jisr az-Zarqa who pledged allegiance to ISIS and then planned to carry out a major attack in the Sharon area in central Israel.

Many documents on the manufacturing of explosives and explosive devices were found in his possession.

At the end of the investigation, a serious indictment was filed against him, along with a request to keep him under arrest until the end of the proceedings against him.

A senior police source said: "The Israel Police, together with the General Security Service (Shin Bet), will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance against any attempt to harm the citizens of Israel. The arrest of the Israeli Arab who planned to carry out an attack is the result of precise intelligence activity and a quick response by the security forces. Anyone who chooses the path of terrorism will be caught, arrested and brought to trial."

A senior Shin Bet official added: "This case joins a series of arrests made against Israeli civilians who planned to carry out terrorist attacks in Israel. It is very serious when Israeli civilians are involved in terrorism and espionage and the security establishment will act harshly against all those involved."