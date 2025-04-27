It was cleared for publication on Sunday that a few weeks ago, the Jerusalem District Police Central Unit arrested two Israeli Arabs, ages 34 and 19 from Jerusalem, for allegedly intending to join the Islamic State organization (formerly known as ISIS) overseas.

Their interrogation by the police found that the suspects supported the Islamic State and had lately intended to join the terror organization's ranks overseas. To do so, the two contacted Islamic State representatives overseas and traveled to Turkey and Jordan, intending to reach a country in Africa.

At a certain point, they changed their minds, and on the way back to Israel, the plan was discovered. With the direction of the Shin Bet (ISA), the suspects were arrested by Jerusalem District Police Central Unit detectives after they returned to Israel.

Following their arrest, the suspects were taken for interrogation at the Jerusalem District Police Central Unit offices.

After the investigation, a statement of intent to indict was submitted, their custody was extended by several days, and an indictment is expected to be filed against them.